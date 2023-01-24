Dubuque County Board of Health members recently discussed needing advice from the new county attorney and early plans for the new executive director of the county health department.
Allie White was announced as the department’s new director late last year, not long after several county elected officials — with whom she will have to work — won their seats.
Board of Health members also are learning to work with those new elected officials, as evidenced by a letter they accepted from County Attorney Scott Nelson during their recent meeting.
Board Chair Sandra Larson explained after the meeting that members had sought guidance on variances and how to develop ordinances.
“We keep having these variances come up and don’t know the standard we’re supposed to judge them by,” she said. “So, we decided last month to invite the county attorney to come to our meetings, so when these things come up, we can get answers.”
Larson said it was also the first time most members had attempted drafting a county ordinance.
“There are a couple of ordinances we’re trying to get in place here in the county so if we have a septic (system) that was put in incorrectly or without a permit, we have an enforcement procedure to go through,” she said. “That involves a lot of the different entities in the county, like the sheriff, for example, because if there was a fine, they would have to do the serving of the notice of that.”
In his letter in response, Nelson said he did not have the time to attend Board of Health meetings.
“Unfortunately, we do not have sufficient time or resources to attend meetings of your board or those of any of the other numerous departments within the county,” he wrote in the letter. “We do understand that you have various issues to deal with through the Board of Health. However, that is why the Board of Health exists.”
The letter also said the county did not need a new ordinance or additional enforcement related to septic systems. Reached by the Telegraph Herald, Nelson explained the options the county already has in state code, from what he remembered of the Board of Health’s request.
“There already are enforcement provisions out there,” he said. “They can go up to $750 as a civil penalty for whatever it is they’re dealing with. I was questioning why they think they needed more enforcement.”
Larson, herself a retired attorney, asked White to get in touch with Nelson soon.
Supervisor Ann McDonough, also a retired attorney and liaison to the Board of Health, said she had high hopes for collaboration between the departments.
“I hope the department can find a way to work with the county attorney,” she said. “There are issues we need help with. Chair Larson and I are attorneys, but we’re only here as citizens. I think it is noteworthy that two attorneys have agreed that the board needs this guidance.”
