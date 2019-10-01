An anonymous, $5,000 donation will help the Lancaster Police Department train another officer to handle the department’s K-9.
Police Chief Deb Reukauf said the donation will help cover the cost of training Officer Matt Haverland as the canine handler, as well as training the dog, Arrow, with its new handler. Haverland will train with Arrow for three weeks in October.
The department’s previous K-9 handler, Officer John Schulta, took a job with the Rock County Sheriff’s Department as a dispatcher.
Meanwhile, interviews are underway to fill the officer opening. Reukauf said she hopes to have a new officer hired by mid-October.