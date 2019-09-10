UnityPoint Clinic and University of Dubuque’s physician assistant program will host a pair of Teddy Bear Clinics in Dubuque.
The first will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at Dubuque Farmers’ Market, the corner of Iowa and 11th streets, according to a press release. The second will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, during the Kids Expo at Grand River Center.
Children and families are invited to bring their favorite teddy bear or stuffed animal to the event, according to the release. Kids will receive hands-on experience with common medical equipment in a fun, stress-free environment to ease anxiety with children when they go to the doctor.