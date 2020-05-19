PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Authorities said a woman was arrested Sunday after she twice hit a Grant County Sheriff’s Department deputy in the face.
Alison Miller, 18, of Mineral Point, was arrested on a charge of battery to law enforcement.
A press release issued Monday states that the deputy responded to assist Platteville police on Second Street near Main Street in Platteville after a physical altercation was reported at about 2:40 a.m. Sunday.
The deputy, whose name was not released, was talking to Miller when she tried to walk away and “did not comply with (the) orders of the deputy.” The release states that Miller twice hit the deputy in the face and was arrested.
It states that Miller also will be cited with underage drinking and being underage in a bar.