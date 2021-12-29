Though 2021 saw the deaths of hundreds of special tri-state residents, here is a selection of those with the most notable achievements.
Today’s story includes deaths in the first half of the year; Part 2 will run on Thursday, Dec. 30, and cover the latter half of the year.
Kathy Wilcox (Dec. 30, 1945–Jan. 1, 2021): Wilcox volunteered at Upland Hills Hospice and ran counseling groups at Family Advocates, a shelter for survivors of abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault. She also stitched quilts on behalf of Quilts of Valor and Platteville (Wis.) Military Project. She coordinated the latter initiative for four years, during which more than 300 quilts were delivered to service members and their families.
Leonard E. Witt (Nov. 6, 1925–Jan. 10, 2021): Witt created and organized the Vocational Home Building Program for the State of Iowa, the program credited with training countless high school students in residential home building. After moving to Dubuque, he continued managing the program and teaching industrial education at Dubuque Senior High School for 30 years.
Raymond “Blackie” Waller (Sept. 7, 1935-Jan. 25, 2021): Waller grew up and lived his entire life on the family farm in Key West — the oldest family farm in Iowa. His ancestors built their first home on the property in the summer of 1834. He was a man of true farmer ingenuity and could fix almost anything.
Jennifer Mulcahey (Jan. 26, 1972-Feb. 8, 2021): Mulcahey enjoyed a long and respected career as a professional ballroom dance instructor, first with Arthur Murray Dance Studio and later as owner of Ballroom by Jennifer in Dubuque. Upon retirement from dance, she transitioned her unique qualities of personal touch and relationship building into the operations and organic growth of SMS Assist, a technology and facility maintenance company in Chicago.
Julie Rubel (June 14, 1969-Feb. 9, 2021): Rubel’s parents operated Crystal Lake Cave for 34 years before she acquired it in 2013 and continued to invest in the tourist attraction. Rubel and Crystal Lake Cave recently were approved as subjects of biographical record in “Who’s Who in America.”
Steven R. Allendorf (Feb. 10, 1956-Feb. 12, 2021): Allendorf successfully ran in 1986 to become Jo Daviess County’s sheriff and was reelected four times, retiring in 2005. He later was elected to the Jo Daviess County Board, on which he served from 2016 until his death.
Bill Pauly (April 20, 1942-Feb. 15, 2021): A poet and teacher, Pauly taught for two years in Sierra Leone, West Africa, and in the English Department at Loras College for 25 years. Pauly won the Harold G. Henderson Memorial Award from the Haiku Society of America in 1981, 1983 and 1991.
Aaron Lancaster (June 21, 1972-March 13, 2021): At Darlington High School, Lancaster played football, basketball, baseball and ran track. During his senior year in 1990, he led the basketball team to a state title and later played at University of Wisconsin-Platteville under Bo Ryan. In 2015, Aaron was hired as the principal at Darlington High School, where he also served as the assistant basketball coach.
Helen Anderson (Sept. 15, 1937-March 17, 2021): Anderson was a nationally recognized nature and wildlife photographer. Her photos won national, state and local awards in magazines and various publications and have been on exhibit in several locations. She owned Helen Anderson Gallery in Lancaster, Wis.
Artie Mentz (May 19, 1943-April 3, 2021): He earned the nickname “Elvis” at age 13, started performing in bands at local venues as a teen and was able to turn his passion and love of entertaining into a lifelong career as an Elvis Presley tribute artist, performing all over the U.S. Mentz earned many accolades, including induction into the Iowa Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame in 2003 and into the International Elvis Tribute Artist Hall of Fame in 2019.
U.S. Rep. Bobby Schilling (Jan. 23, 1964-April 6, 2021): A former Republican congressman in Illinois, Schilling represented District 17 in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2011 to 2013 before losing his reelection bid to U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos.
The Rev. John O’Connor (March 21, 1933-April 4, 2021): O’Connor was ordained on Feb. 1, 1958. In 1968, he joined the faculty of Wahlert Catholic High School. He served as dean for 16 years and later as assistant principal. From 1984 to 1988, he served as the archdiocesan director of development for Catholic education. O’Connor served the Spires of Faith Cluster as a sacramental priest until his retirement in 2018.
Roger Svoboda (Jan. 19, 1932-May 23, 2021): Svoboda spent 30 years as band and choral director for the Cuba City (Wis.) School District, producing one of the state’s top high school bands in marching, concert and jazz. He was also a member of the Al Pierson Band and spent more than 17 years with the Guy Lombardo Band performing in 45 states and 17 countries.
Sister Therese Mackin (May 4, 1928-June 16, 2021): Mackin ministered at Clarke University as an associate professor of speech/drama, dean of students, director of planned giving, coordinator and director of development, vice president of institutional advancement, assistant to the president and executive vice president.