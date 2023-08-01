COLESBURG, Iowa — As a teenager growing up in Farmersburg, Janice Muller often would catch a ride to Lakeside Ballroom in Guttenberg with some local boys.

“They’d just drive around town and ask if anybody wanted a ride,” said the now-Janice Moser, 85, of Colesburg. “We didn’t know them well, and they never asked any of us for a date or anything. We were all just packed into the car. It was a way for us to get there.”

Recommended for you