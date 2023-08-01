COLESBURG, Iowa — As a teenager growing up in Farmersburg, Janice Muller often would catch a ride to Lakeside Ballroom in Guttenberg with some local boys.
“They’d just drive around town and ask if anybody wanted a ride,” said the now-Janice Moser, 85, of Colesburg. “We didn’t know them well, and they never asked any of us for a date or anything. We were all just packed into the car. It was a way for us to get there.”
Vernon Moser, now 88, had returned from his two-year stint in the Army. He was back working on the family farm, and Saturday night dances at Lakeside were a regular part of his routine after a week of farm chores.
Recommended for you
Vernon doesn’t remember exactly what drew him to Janice, but he saw her from across the ballroom one night and asked her to dance.
“She said yes,” he said. “And I took her home that night.”
Janice’s cousin also hitched a ride home with Vernon that night. And while Vernon and Janice might not remember what drew them to each other all those years ago, they have a distinct memory that Janice’s cousin knew something was in the air.
“I’ll never forget that,” Vernon said. “We stopped at the house, and she jumped out of the car so fast (so we could be alone).”
Janice worked at Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids during the week. She would come home to Farmersburg on the weekends to visit family and, of course, to dance with Vernon at Lakeside Ballroom.
“We just clicked,” she said.
On Christmas Eve in 1957, Vernon gave Janice a gift wrapped in a box that had once held a Christmas tree stand.
“And the ring was in there,” Janice said. “I wasn’t expecting it. But my dad had been thinking for a while that (Vernon) should get busy (and propose).”
The couple got married at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Farmersburg on Aug. 22, 1958. They plan on celebrating their 65th anniversary at an open house at Colesburg’s community center Aug. 12. The couple has four children — Randy, Doug, Kristy Bruce and Kevin. They also have eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
After a Black Hills, S.D., honeymoon, Vernon and Janice rented and operated a dairy farm before buying their own acreage in 1965, where they continued to work until 1991. That farm now is owned and operated by a great-nephew.
Their years of farming were traditional, with Vernon taking care of the dairy herd and crops and Janice tending to the children and two large gardens that helped feed the family.
“A lot of canning,” she said, pointing at Vernon and their son Doug. “We had to have two gardens to keep these big guys fed.”
Doug, of Colesburg, said his parents worked well together on the farm, and when it came to raising their children, they were always on the same page.
“There was no putting one over on them,” he said. “We couldn’t play one of them against the other like kids tend to do. They always knew. They were a team.”
Granddaughter Rachel Moser, of Colesburg, agrees with her dad that her grandparents are a formidable couple.
“They do everything together,” Rachel said. “That’s something I look for in a future husband, and it’s because of them — just having someone that complements you in every way. I see them laughing together all the time, and I think they value each other’s sense of humor.”
The couple traveled a lot both before and after retirement, including to Alaska, Hawaii and Branson, Mo., one of their favorite getaway spots. All told, they have visited more than 40 states together.
“We wore a path to Branson,” Janice said. “It was so interesting each time to go and see how it had changed since the last time we’d been there.”
Doug said the thing he admires most about his parents’ relationship is how they treat each other.
“Just complete respect,” he said.
Janice is proud of the legacy she and Vernon have created.
“I only went to high school, and Vernon didn’t go to high school,” she said. “And here we have the grandkids all grown up and the last of them in college. They all have good jobs and are good people.”
Rachel thinks that legacy can be traced right back to the efforts of her grandparents.
“They were our biggest supporters growing up,” she said. “They came to every sporting event, every choir concert, every play. They always helped with 4-H projects. They made it a point to come to every high school and college graduation. And now they’re coming to every baby shower and wedding shower. Family is so important to them, and they’ve passed those lessons on to us.”
Vernon and Janice are members of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Guttenberg, where Janice uses her sewing and quilting skills to make quilt tops the church sends to Lutheran World Relief. The organization then distributes them to those in need. She estimates she has made over 900 quilt tops in the past 12 years.
“Sewing is something I really enjoy,” she said. “I used to sew clothes for the kids, and it’s something I still like doing.”
Janice has some no-nonsense advice for couples looking to reach the milestone she and Vernon have in their marriage.
“If you think you’re going to walk out and leave your problems behind, think again,” she said. “You might just step into something worse. So stick around. Deal with it.”
Vernon nodded.
“There’s a lot of ways to work through an argument,” he said. “And then everything is OK.”
With family all living nearby, Vernon and Janice are well taken care of. Rachel said that during the pandemic, some of the grandchildren taught the couple how to use Zoom to keep in touch, and it was a perfect example of how Vernon and Janice work with each other.
“Grandma did pretty well and would always get it set up,” she said. “And then Grandpa would just show up. They’re different people, but they fit together. They’re a package duo.”