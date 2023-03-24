A bill that passed the Iowa House of Representatives this week related to carbon dioxide pipelines split political parties and traditional industry allies.
The bill would require approval by 90% of landowners along a carbon dioxide pipeline’s route before the pipeline company can turn to eminent domain to complete the project.
The bill has been one of the most contentious among Iowa lawmakers since before the current legislative session began. Area lawmakers also were split on the bill, with Republicans and Democrats voting for and against.
The bill the House passed, 73-20, was stripped of a measure that would have given county governments the authority to set rules about where CO2 pipelines can be built. The bill would send decisions about eminent domain for CO2 pipelines to a to-be-established board, separate from the Iowa Utilities Board, once 90% of landowners along its route granted easement. The new board then would determine if the pipeline met public good standards for eminent domain.
Supporters on the floor said any divisions among lawmakers about the bill were worth the protections it would give landowners from the use of eminent domain for a private company’s use.
“This is not about politics but about protecting a fundamental right,” said Iowa Rep. Steve Holt, R-Denison, who managed the bill on the floor this week. “Tell the people in my district that this is about politics. Tell the freedom fighters and landowners who are here watching us. This is not politics as usual for them.”
Current law does not require a set percentage of easements before a company can petition the Iowa Utilities Board to begin eminent domain proceedings. Three CO2 pipelines are planned across stretches of Iowa, including one through parts of Delaware County.
The projects, which would allow for the transportation of carbon dioxide from ethanol plants out of the state, have been challenged by landowner groups and county governments but labeled as essential by the biofuels industry.
Reached Thursday, Delaware County Supervisor Shirley Helmrichs — whose board has vocally opposed using eminent domain for pipelines — said the bill passed by the House was a step in the right direction.
“I think that will definitely help because it will take (companies) a while to get to that 90%,” she said. “I hope (the Iowa Senate) reads (the bill) real thoroughly and follows the House’s lead.”
Leaders of Big River United Energy, a biofuels company outside Dyersville, did not respond to a request for comment Thursday. Lobbyists for the industry vehemently opposed the bill in any form, saying that any such restrictions would be harmful to their work.
Iowa Reps. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, and Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque — the only two area lawmakers to vote against the bill — spoke about it on the floor, offering different reasons for their opposition.
Mommsen offered an amendment that would have removed language applying the bill to only CO2 pipelines, required 100% landowner approval and many other provisions.
“We single out liquified carbon pipelines. Don’t people who have other types of pipelines running through their property deserve the same protection?” he said. “The (Iowa Utilities Board) in the present process in code stands between you and the pipeline company all the way to the end. This bill says that at 90% they step away from their place to protect you and we head to the condemnation board. Somebody else will decide what is just compensation for you because that right of negotiation has been taken away.”
Mommsen’s amendment was quashed by Holt, who questioned if it was germane to the bill. Holt offered his own amendment with what he called “good ideas” from Mommsen, such as extended crop yield damage payments from companies if a pipeline caused the damage and a study committee to review eminent domain processes in Iowa in general.
Isenhart’s opposition focused on measures that would remove a pipeline from the IUB’s oversight once the required 90% of landowners gave their OK.
“For elected officials to bequeath to a small minority of people the right to decide whether or not a project is in the public interest, in my view, is fundamentally anti-democratic and, in this case, would be unprecedented abdication of the legislature’s authority,” he said on the floor.
Iowa Reps. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade; Lindsay James, D-Dubuque; Craig Johnson, R-Independence; Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta; and Anne Osmundson, R-Volga, all voted in favor of the bill.
The bill now heads to the Iowa Senate, which previously shelved a bill to regulate CO2 pipelines’ use of eminent domain.
Holt said he would not have brought the bill to the House floor if he didn’t believe it had a reasonable chance of success.
