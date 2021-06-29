WARREN, Ill. -- Area residents hoping to compete in the Jo Daviess County Fair Pageant are invited to a registration night.
The event will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. today at the Jo Daviess County Fairgrounds in Warren.
Pageant representatives will discuss practice schedules, registration fees and pageant information, according to an online announcement
Girls and women ages 6 to 21 can compete. The divisions are Princess (ages 6 to 8), Young Miss (ages 9 to 11), Junior Miss (ages 12 to 15) and Queen (ages 16 to 21). Queens will compete for a $1,500 educational scholarship.
For more information, contact Tiffany Vrstal at 815-238-5497 or tvrstal@gmail.com.