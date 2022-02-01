FARLEY, Iowa — Officials in Farley hope to secure grant funding to renovate the community’s oldest building later this year.
The City of Farley and the Farley Industrial Development Corp. are applying for two state grants that would go toward work on the former Loomis Hotel building, 111 First St. N.
“There’s been interest in the town to try to renovate that building before it gets to the point where it can’t be renovated,” said George Davis, president of Farley Industrial Development Corp.
The Loomis building was constructed in 1897 and originally functioned as a hotel for travelers. The building currently has apartments on the second floor.
“It’s Farley’s only three-story building,” Davis said. “It’s the largest, most prominent and most historical building, and we want to help preserve it and make the building economically viable.”
Davis said work on the structure probably wouldn’t start until the summer, though the project is contingent on whether the city receives grant funding.
Farley officials already have applied for a $100,000 state catalyst grant, which seeks to help communities rehabilitate properties to further economic growth. Davis said the funds, if received, would go toward renovating the first floor of the Loomis building into retail space.
“Many small towns in Dubuque County have received multiple catalyst grants,” Davis said. “Farley hasn’t received any yet, and we’re hoping this will be the first one.”
The other grant officials seek is an Iowa Economic Development Authority Downtown Housing Grant, which is aimed at communities with populations under 30,000 and focused on upper-level housing projects.
Davis said the grant, which officials applied for on Monday, could provide up to $300,000 toward renovating the third floor of the Loomis property into four new apartments, in addition to four already in the building.
Davis said adding more apartments to the Loomis building will create more living spaces as area employers seek to attract workers.
“There is a tremendous need for workforce, and we don’t have the housing to support the demand in the Farley area,” he said.
In addition to the grant funding, Farley Industrial Development Corp. will commit $225,000 toward the building, Davis said.
The Farley City Council also has agreed to commit a total of $50,000, or $25,000 per grant, toward the project. Council Member Joe Erion said the city-committed funds only will be paid if the grants are awarded.
Erion said the project would mark the next in a list of recent downtown updates. In the past few years, a new municipal building was constructed and the old City Council building was renovated into Farley Dental Center
“We’ve been continually investing in the downtown area, and this (Loomis building renovation) really falls within our long-term plans to renovate and revitalize the downtown area,” Erion said.