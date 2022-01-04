DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- Christmas tree collection will be held on scheduled garbage collection dates this month in Dyersville.

Residents must remove all ornaments and decorations from trees and wreaths and place them at the collection site by 7 a.m. for Bi-County Disposal crews.

Residents also can drop off trees at the city compost site, located at the end of 23rd Ave. SE.

