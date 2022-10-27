DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The winning bid for the latest leg of the Field of Dreams utility project in Dyersville has come in dramatically under the engineer’s estimate, in contrast with some previous aspects of the massive infrastructure venture.
The “EDA contract,” which is number five of six for the overall effort, was awarded to Tschiggfrie Excavating Co., who came in with the lowest bid at $1,094,955.20.
Tschiggfrie’s bid was 55.8% below the engineer’s estimate of $2,480,000. The previous two contracts both came in around 30% over the engineer’s estimate.
This portion of the project being referred to as the “EDA contract” because it mostly will be funded through a U.S. Economic Development Administration grant.
“The EDA grant you initially received was 60% of $2.5 million, which would have been $1.5 million,” said Project Manager Marc Ruden, of Origin Design. “Because this (project) has come in substantially less than that, your EDA grant will proportionally lower to 60% of whatever the final construction cost is. That is not any concern for the city because, as you know, your cost has effectively decreased also. It’s a win-win.”
Construction for this segment will require a road closure. Now that the contract has been awarded, that could occur as soon as Tschiggfrie wants to start moving dirt.
The project will consist of approximately 8,700 feet of 12-inch gravity sewer and a little over 4,000 feet of 6-inch forced main that will extend from the connection in town near Dyersville East Road to Lansing Road. The project has a completion date of April 15.
Dyersville East Road will be detoured from Golf Course Road to Lansing Road for the duration of the project, but Golf Course Road will remain open and residents along the construction route still will be able to access their homes and farms.
Traffic will be detoured up U.S. 52 to Floyd Road to Pape Road back down to Dyersville East Road.
While the news of such a low bid coming from a reputable company was welcome, the council was a little concerned as to why it came in so far below the engineer’s estimate.
Ruden said the seven bids received varied widely in price, with the highest coming in at $3.18 million and the second lowest at $1.22 million.
“I think it just shows that one or two contractors wanted to make sure they were busy throughout a part of the year where they are normally laying guys off,” Ruden said.
The council also set the stage for the sixth and final portion of the overall project, which will deliver on-site utility infrastructure to the Field of Dreams itself.
Ruden said Contract E will include 9,200 linear feet of 12-inch water main and 7,300 linear feet of sanitary sewer at an estimated cost of $2,425,000.
This project will be completed in phases and in close coordination with other major developments happening at the Field of Dreams movie site.
Ruden said the contract will go out to bid Nov. 15.
