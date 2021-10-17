As a cold rain splattered the grounds of Church of the Resurrection in Dubuque on Friday morning, Alex Glatt leaned on a shovel.
“Megan, do you want to help me so I can get down to the roots?” she called.
Fellow Wahlert Catholic High School junior Megan Hefel tramped across the damp mulch to help uproot a dying shrub.
Alex and Megan were part of a group of about 15 Wahlert students helping with landscaping at Resurrection as part of a new service learning initiative the high school launched this year.
Traditionally, Wahlert held a dedicated service day each fall in which students completed community volunteer projects. This year, the program was revamped to create a yearlong model in which citizens and organizations can submit service projects to be completed by small groups of students.
“I wanted to ... move beyond a one-day annual service day to make it a streamlined approach that is part of who we are and what we do as a Catholic institution,” said Mariah Reeves, associate principal at Wahlert.
Wahlert students are placed in “mentor groups” with about 13 to 16 peers, led by a staff member who meets with the students each day. When citizens submit requests for service, mentor teachers work directly with them to schedule a time for the students in their group to complete the project.
Reeves said there are 28 mentor groups at Wahlert, and in the past two weeks, eight groups have completed service projects. Their tasks have ranged from yard work and small home repairs to moving furniture into an apartment and clearing out classrooms at Holy Ghost School in preparation for an upcoming renovation.
“We as educators want our students to know that there is a community that exists beyond the walls of the school,” Reeves said. “... Being actively involved in volunteering is something that we want to celebrate now and develop in their character so it becomes a lifetime approach for them.”
On Friday, the rain didn’t deter the students in Tim Berning’s mentor group as they raked beds and removed overgrown vegetation at Resurrection.
Megan and Alex carried a bag of clippings over to the nearest bed, where their classmates, Tommy Coutchie and Brendan Poirier, were helping Berning till the soil.
“(The service learning program) expands what you get to do on a day-to-day basis,” said Megan. “For me, at least, it has just as good of a lesson as we would probably learn in the hour or two we’d be at school right now, and it’s benefiting someone directly.”
Berning, who teaches chemistry and physics at Wahlert, agreed that the program can enhance what students learn in the classroom. It also lets them connect with their peers.
“Some kids that might not hang out in school are now trying to help each other dig up a hosta,” he said. “It helps you learn more about the people you’re around all day long.”
Tim McAndrew, maintenance supervisor at Resurrection, was present to direct the students. He said volunteer assistance is crucial to maintain the upkeep of the parish’s grounds, and the work gives the students a sense of pride.
“Every time they drive by, they’ll see they were part of the landscaping and beautification of the church,” he said.
Alex said their work at Resurrection, and all the projects Wahlert students complete, can help promote positive community spirit.
“It’s kind of enlightening to see that people are actually doing something to keep our community nice and awake and bright,” she said.