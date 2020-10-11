What used to serve as a space for employees of John Deere Dubuque Works to test the performance and durability of the company’s products already has become a popular recreational area.
A dedication event was held Saturday for Proving Grounds Recreation Area, located on 137 acres of donated land at 10616 W. John Deere Road in rural Dubuque. The area offers a bounty of mountain bike trails, hiking trails, picnic areas and preserved greenspace and is overseen by the Dubuque County Conservation Board.
“This is the largest donation that the Dubuque County Conservation Board has ever received,” said the board’s director, Brian Preston.
Several retired John Deere employees, who once worked at the Proving Grounds, were among those in attendance at the event.
“There are a lot of memories here,” said Jerry Ehlers. “It’s good that they’ve turned it into something for everybody.”
Brett Errthum, an employee at John Deere and a member of DubuqueWorks, the community and charitable arm of John Deere, was instrumental in getting the project off the ground.
In his capacity with the company, and as the president of Tri-State Mountain Bike Riders, Errthum worked with the conservation district and with John Deere to facilitate the project.
“Brett came out to a Conservation Board meeting and did a presentation on mountain biking and its potential,” said Preston. “Two-thirds of our state is losing population every year. We have the lowest amount of public recreation areas in the entire nation. So, we got started working with Brett, and then this opportunity appeared.”
Mark Dickson, general manager of John Deere Dubuque Works, said the idea to donate the Proving Grounds as recreational space came about during a conversation with Errthum.
“Brett said, ‘What about the conservation board?’ and that was kind of like a no-brainer,” said Dickson.
Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp., contacted Preston with the news that John Deere had a proposal.
“He said, ‘Brian, John Deere wants to talk to you about a project. Don’t screw this up,’” said Preston. “I’m really thankful I didn’t screw it up.”
Errthum credited many of the members of TMBR with making the area a reality.
“When this opportunity presented itself, I was really in a unique position because of my role at John Deere and my interest in mountain biking outside of work,” he said. “This was a really special opportunity to make this park a reality. The people I work with at TMBR were instrumental. They didn’t back down from the challenge of reaching out and finding our partner sponsors.”
In addition to John Deere and TMBR, those partner sponsors included Lime Rock Springs, Hodge, Premier Bank, Rauen Family Foundation, Dubuque Racing Association and Grant Wood Loop.
Preston said the area is abundant with natural resources, including some rare flora and fauna.
“There are lady’s tresses orchids, compass plants, prairie dropseed, closed bottle gentian, just to name a few of those really unique species,” he said. “There’s great oak tree regeneration on the forest floor, and the north-facing slope is filled with a lot of sugar maple. So it’s a really special place for the natural resources that are found here.”
Dickson said the company is excited about what has been created for the community to enjoy.
“I remember the constant conversation (at Deere) about this (land) really being more of a liability,” he said. “I just can’t say enough about what’s been done here. I really do hope that it attracts people and helps the economic impact to our community.”