Police said a bicyclist was injured Tuesday afternoon when he rode through a red light and struck the side of a bus.
Michael T. Haferbecker, 65, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Haferbecker was riding a bicycle west on Loras Boulevard at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday when he failed to stop at a red light at the intersection with Iowa Street and collided with the side of a Jule transit bus traveling north on Iowa Street.
Haferbecker was cited with failure to respond to a steady red signal.