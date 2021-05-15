A Dubuque man was found not guilty of sexual assault in a jury trial this week.
Shykeem L. Williams, 26, was acquitted Thursday of a charge of third-degree sexual abuse. His trial began on Tuesday.
Court documents state that law enforcement received a report that Williams sexually assaulted a woman in November 2018 at a Dubuque residence.
Authorities received on Sept. 27, 2019 a DNA report linking Williams to the incident. However, Williams told authorities in a previous interview that he and the woman had consensual sex on the night in question.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information on victims of alleged sexual crimes.