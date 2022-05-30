LANCASTER, Wis. — The nation’s first Civil War memorial, conceived of even before the end of the conflict, is located in Lancaster’s courthouse square.
Lancaster resident Dave Peterson has spent the past few years cleaning the monument, cataloging names and tracking down burial sites of the Grant County Civil War casualties whose names are engraved on the eight marble columns that surround the monument’s center obelisk.
“There are 732 names on the monument, which was a massive number of men to lose in Grant County,” Peterson said. “So far, I’ve been able to discover where 30 of those men are buried.”
Kerin Colson, a library assistant at Schreiner Memorial Library in Lancaster who specializes in local history and genealogy research, helped Peterson create an alphabetical index of the names, including the column side where each name can be found.
The first mention of the memorial was in the Jan. 6 edition of the Grant County Herald in 1863: “Application was made on Monday by Mr. George R. Laughton and others ... for the privilege to erect in the Public Square at Lancaster, a monument in memory to the soldiers in service to this country who have fallen or may fall ... during this war with the rebels. The privilege was promptly granted without dissent.”
Private contributions and a county tax assessed by the board of supervisors funded the Vermont white marble memorial. The final cost for the monument, which was dedicated on July 4, 1867, was a little over $6,500 (more than $125,000 in today’s dollars).
Rod Roggensack, 95, a retired attorney from Lancaster, remembered lining up with fellow students on Decoration Day (now Memorial Day) and Armistice Day (now Veterans Day), and parading the few blocks to the memorial to pay their respects to Grant County’s fallen Civil War soldiers.
“We would line up right outside the library and we’d be all dressed up,” he said. “We’d march down to the memorial and there would be a speaker, usually a veteran. We were really proud of that monument.”
Many Civil War memorials in other places were not erected until more than 40 years later.
“Most of these memorials didn’t start popping up until around World War I,” Peterson said.
The Vermont marble didn’t weather the elements well. In the early 1950s, the Grant County board of supervisors approved a project to replace the eight columns.
Roggensack’s father, Ed, a second generation “monument man” and then-owner of Lancaster Monument, won the bid for the project.
Roggensack, 95, recalled helping his father engrave the granite columns that would replace the eroding marble ones.
“I was home on leave from the Navy or maybe in university,” he said. “I remember him toiling on that project. I went in on weekends and helped.”
To replicate the 732 names, a rubber sheet was glued to the stone face, then a pen knife and razor were used to painstakingly create a stencil with the names. The columns were then sandblasted to carve the letters into the granite.
“History is fleeting,” Roggensack said. “I think we’ve forgotten a little bit about who they were and what they did.”
Peterson continues to work to make sure people remember. His next goal is to raise $4,000 to provide lighting for both the Civil War monument and the Blue Boy fountain, a sculpture of a Civil War soldier that was erected in 1906 and sits on the opposite side of the courthouse from the monument.
“That project has already been approved by the county board,” he said. “Now we just have to raise the money.”
