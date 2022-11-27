EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque city leaders seek to purchase a manufactured building to serve as a satellite office for the Police Department until funding can be secured for a permanent facility.

The purchase of a temporary building is necessitated by the current police station’s continued deterioration, a drought of available rental options and a slow federal funding process, according to City Manager Loras Herrig. Council members recently approved pursuing the building’s purchase.

