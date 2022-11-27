EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque city leaders seek to purchase a manufactured building to serve as a satellite office for the Police Department until funding can be secured for a permanent facility.
The purchase of a temporary building is necessitated by the current police station’s continued deterioration, a drought of available rental options and a slow federal funding process, according to City Manager Loras Herrig. Council members recently approved pursuing the building’s purchase.
“A sergeant sent us a video after the most recent rain. We have water running onto their desk and onto filing cabinets, destroying the operation of the Police Department,” Herrig told council members. “I feel obligated to give the Police Department some sort of solution other than ‘bring umbrellas to work.’”
The first bid received and considered — for a 20-foot-by-24-foot triple-wide construction trailer to be placed behind City Hall — was for $90,000, from Satellite Shelters Inc., of Channahon, Ill.
“We’re going basic. There are basically no walls inside,” Herrig said. “(Officers) would use the restroom here at City Hall, the break room here at City Hall. But it would give them a confidential area for people to talk to the police department.”
The council unanimously supported pursuing a temporary building purchase, but not necessarily from Satellite Shelters Inc. Council Member Jacob Walsh recommended contacting an area business for a second price.
East Dubuque resident Dawn Stelpflug asked at the council’s recent meeting if the city truly had exhausted all rental options before pursuing the purchase.
“I know people with buildings,” she said. “It just seems like $90,000 is a lot for nothing permanent and money just keeps going out the door.”
Herrig said he had contacted every rental owner he knew of with the space needed.
“We’ve tried to rent, talked to people who had space available,” he said. “They either don’t want to rent because they want longer-term renters or, one person said they thought the police department was not a safe tenant, that they were afraid of vandalism.”
Another consideration was that any rental would need to provide privacy for people going to the police station for help or processing, Herrig said.
He said that if any property owner had the appropriate space and privacy needs and was interested in renting, he would be happy to hear from them.
East Dubuque still is working through the process to obtain federal funding for new fire and police stations. The city applied for funds for both, but the fire station project entered the process first and that process must be completed before the city can qualify for more federal funding, Herrig said.
In the meantime, Herrig said, the purchase of a temporary structure is the best and most cost-efficient option for the city.
“I talked to the (one) vendor who said the resale value of that should be at 50% when I talked about using it for three to four years until we can have a permanent (police station),” he said.
That net expense of $45,000, Herrig reckoned, would be less than the amount the city would pay renting space for the police.
“If (a rental) is $1,000 a month, 12 months a year for four years, that’s about what we would be at after we sold this back,” he said.
