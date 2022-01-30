University of Wisconsin

Whitewater, Wis.

Winter 2021

Wisconsin

Blanchardville — Annamaria Bliven

Bloomington — Erin Kluesner

Highland — Makayla Miller

Muscoda — Brandi Coggon

Platteville — Renee Douglas

Prairie du Chien — Jarrett DeBruin

South Wayne — Casi Blosch

Tags

Recommended for you