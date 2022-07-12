MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- Area residents can learn how to use worms to process food scraps into compost at an upcoming event in Maquoketa.

Jackson County Conservation will hold a vermicomposting workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at Hurstville Interpretive Center, 18670 63rd St.

Attendees will learn about basic worm biology, as well as worm bin construction and maintenance, according to a press release.

The program is free, though participants can pay $5 to construct a worm bin, complete with worms, to take home.

Interested attendees must register by July 22. For more information or to register, call 563-652-3783 or email jwagner@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov.

