Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Building permits issued in Dubuque County in August with values of at least $50,000:
Industrial buildings
Francis James and Molly Anne Kolf, 114 Princeton Place, $50,000. Construct a 16x15 single story addition for a master bathroom on the back side of home.
Hy-Vee Inc., 400 S. Locust St., $250,000. Interior remodel of Hy-Vee for new Wahlburger’s — kitchen addition and cooking equipment.
TSD Building Partnership LLP, 4025 Westmark Dr., $70,000. Install sprinkler system in new building — Grand River Medical Group.