Surge in OT for Dubuque firefighters raises staffing concerns
The Dubuque Fire Department faces a staffing problem that was only made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This created a work environment where some fire department staff work 100-hour weeks, sometimes including three consecutive 24-hour shifts, according to Fire Chief Rick Steines and the union representing Dubuque firefighters.
From June 18, 2020, to June 17, 2021, the fire department logged 11,118 overtime hours — about double the 5,675 overtime hours registered in the previous 12 months.
Steines attributed the sharp increase to multiple factors, including a hiring freeze that resulted in seven positions being left unfilled for a prolonged period of time, along with extra required staff time caused by the need to have emergency responder staff on scene at local COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
In April, the seven positions were unfrozen. They all have been filled, and seven new firefighters will start this week.
However, Martin FitzPatrick, a lieutenant on the fire department and the president of Dubuque Professional Firefighters Local 25, argued that the overtime and workload issues that plagued the department in the past year existed before the pandemic. He fears the current conditions could lead to staff burnout and higher instances of injury.
“We have been understaffed for a while,” FitzPatrick said. “Right now, I feel we are at a tipping point, and we need more firefighters.”
Frustrated residents implore Galena council to address parking issues
GALENA, Ill. — Parking concerns took center stage at last week’s Galena City Council meeting.
Multiple residents called on the city to address ongoing parking issues in the downtown district.
The council ultimately voted to table the discussion until its next meeting on July 12.
Galena resident Ilisa Farrell-Ericsson urged the city to curb the expansion of vacation rentals, which she said has created a parking issue on Bench Street, where she lives. Council members voted earlier this month to maintain the current number of available vacation rental licenses in the city.
Resident Anna Hemm asked city leaders to take a closer look at the council’s decision to close a portion of Main Street to allow for outdoor dining this summer.
“I don’t understand how you did not look ahead when you took away all the parking spaces downtown,” she said. “… I think that the city should have probably foreseen that this was going to be a problem and they should have taken care of it before they closed down the streets.”
Free concert highlights 2 days of events connected to Field of Dreams MLB game
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A free concert headlined by a country duo with three Top 10 songs is among a slate of entertainment activities scheduled ahead of the highly anticipated Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams movie site.
Beyond the Game festivities, planned by Dyersville and Dubuque officials, are set to take place throughout Dyersville on Aug. 11 and 12, building up to the Aug. 12 game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees.
That experience will include a free country concert on Aug. 11 in Commercial Club Park, with Maddie & Tae as headliners.
“To have these nationally known country acts, it’s huge,” said Karla Thompson, Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce executive director. “We don’t get them in Dyersville very often. We think people will come from miles away, as well as locals.”
Dubuque officials racing to cut down hundreds of affected ash trees
Officials are racing to remove hundreds of remaining ash trees on City of Dubuque properties.
Plans call for the removal of more than half of the about 750 ash trees that remain on city property, including in street right of ways, in parks and near city buildings. The majority of those trees that have not been treated have died because of the invasive emerald ash borer.
“Most of them are basically dead at this point and are becoming really brittle and unstable,” said city Park Division Manager Steve Fehsal.
Since the destructive insect emerged in Dubuque in 2015, about 950 ash trees have been cut down from city properties, while another 350 have been treated with a chemical injection that kills the larvae that typically kill the trees. About 400 nontreated trees remain that must be cut down.
Jo Daviess County man sentenced to 45 years for killing girlfriend’s husband
GALENA, Ill. — A Jo Daviess County man was sentenced Wednesday to 45 years in prison for killing his girlfriend’s husband.
Levi T.J. Meyers, 36, of Hanover, was sentenced in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to first-degree murder for the killing of Keith A. Heidenreich, 46, of Freeport.
The girlfriend of Meyers and wife of Heidenreich, Danielle K. Heidenreich, 39, of Hanover, was sentenced in June to five years in prison for concealment of a homicidal death.
The body of Keith Heidenreich was found on March 10 in the Mississippi River at Miller’s Landing, about four miles north of Savanna.