MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- A Jackson County community has received a state award for revitalizing its downtown.
Maquoketa has received the annual Keep Iowa Beautiful Robert D. Ray Award, according to a press release.
The award is presented “to a town or city for enhancing the beauty, cleanliness and attractiveness of the community,” according to the release.
The city was nominated for the award because of the implementation of its Vision 2020 plan, which was finalized in 2014. As part of the plan, the city completed a $4.1 million streetscape project in 2016 and has also implemented a downtown incentive program to leverage private investment in downtown properties.