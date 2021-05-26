DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Grant County authorities said they cited a driver Tuesday who hit an orange construction-zone barrel, which then hit two workers.

Timothy Banks, 55, of Memphis, Tenn., was cited with failure to move over/slow down for a highway maintenance vehicle, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident occurred at about 11:05 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 151 near Dickeyville. A press release states that the truck driven by Banks hit one of the orange barrels, which then hit two highway department employees. The employees were not injured.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.