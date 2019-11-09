A Dubuque resident who shot a man in the back earlier this year has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Fredrick L. Bateast, 37, formerly of 1804 Central Ave., Apt. 2A, was sentenced last month in Iowa District Court Dubuque County after pleading guilty to willful injury and being a habitual offender in possession of a firearm.
Police were called to the 2400 block of White Street at 10:23 p.m. June 16 to investigate a report of gunfire. Officers said they were told a person had been shot and was being transported to a local hospital by private vehicle.
Authorities later determined Ricarddo A. Thomas, 35, had been shot in the back, according to court documents. He was treated and eventually released, police said.
Investigators used witness statements and surveillance footage to identify Bateast as the shooter. He initially was charged with attempted murder, but later pleaded guilty to the lesser charges.
He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for willful injury and 15 years in prison for the other charge. Judge Monica Wittig ordered that the sentences be served consecutively.