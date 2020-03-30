The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Blayre A. Ward, 23, of 2080 Pasadena Drive, No. 2, was arrested at 1:15 p.m. Friday, in the 1800 block of Clarke Drive on a warrant charging first-degree harassment.
- Beverly L. Bettcher, 59, of 3390 Lake Ridge Drive, No. 313, reported the theft of $2,000 between 1 and 9:49 a.m. Sunday from her residence.
- Kenneth V. Ackerman, 69, of 1949 Jackson St., reported a burglary resulting in the theft of a television worth $1,150 between 7:38 and 9:56 p.m. Saturday from his residence.