Karen Weiland has spent more than a decade building friendships with women and children who have found themselves homeless and turned to Opening Doors for help.
The 76-year-old from East Dubuque, Ill., is a regular presence at the Dubuque nonprofit’s Teresa Shelter, where she visits with residents and helps out around the shelter.
“I’m just happy that they’re happy to see me, that I can be their friend,” Weiland said.
Because of Weiland’s consistent presence in Opening Doors’ programs for more than 10 years, she recently was named the organization’s volunteer of the year.
Over her time with Opening Doors, Weiland has helped serve thousands of women and children experiencing homelessness, said Heather LuGrain, the organization’s program director.
“She really, really has just been someone that the women can bond with,” LuGrain said. “She doesn’t have to be here. She’s choosing to spend some of her free time here with them, and they respect that.”
Weiland typically volunteers at the Teresa Shelter for an evening every other week, though she has not been around recently due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When she is there, she can be found playing games, doing crafts, eating and hanging out with the residents.
“I have a couple little jobs I do, like vacuuming and things like that, but mostly (I) just sit and visit with the residents,” Weiland said.
She recalled a recent night in which she and the residents gathered up all the nail polish they could find and painted one another’s nails.
“It was like all of the women and a few of the older teenage girls, and we sat and laughed and did fingernails, so we have a good time,” Weiland said.
Weiland noted that the women and children at the Teresa Shelter find themselves homeless for a variety of different reasons. Opening Doors serves them with a place to stay and support to help them move forward.
“They provide beds for people that are homeless, and they provide education to help people get their (high school equivalency diploma),” Weiland said. “They have social workers that work with them to set their goals.”
Weiland has long enjoyed helping others. She attends Rockdale United Methodist Church in Dubuque and has been involved in service opportunities there and other places, including Sunnycrest Manor and the Dubuque Rescue Mission.
“God has been good to me, and I want to share that God loves everyone,” she said.
LuGrain said Weiland has been a consistent presence for the women at the shelter over the years, and they know they can talk to her when she visits.
“She really has just been that positive person for the women to be around,” LuGrain said. “She just leads by example. She’s just that kind of person. It’s just hard to put into words how wonderful she is.”