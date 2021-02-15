A former Dubuque man accused of killing his girlfriend seeks a change of venue for a new trial granted by the Iowa Supreme Court.
In a court filing Thursday, attorneys for Fontae C. Buelow, 28, argued that “from the time charges were first filed in this case in April of 2017, the State’s prosecution of Mr. Buelow has garnered significant public attention and media coverage in Dubuque County — the county where Mr. Buelow is from, the decedent was from, and where the Buelow and Link families still reside.”
Authorities said Buelow fatally stabbed his girlfriend, Samantha J. Link, 21, of Peosta, Iowa, on March 31, 2017. The two were fighting inside his residence on Kane Street in Dubuque after a night when they were out at local bars.
Buelow was convicted by jurors of second-degree murder in January 2018, and he received the mandatory sentence of up to 50 years in prison and must serve at least 35 years before he is eligible for parole.
Buelow argued in court that Link stabbed herself twice in the chest, causing her own death.
His attorneys attempted to introduce records detailing Link’s mental health struggles, but Iowa District Court Judge Monica Wittig strictly limited the information that could be admitted.
The Iowa Supreme Court ruled in December that Buelow is entitled to another trial.
The justices issued an opinion upholding a ruling from the Iowa Court of Appeals that vacated Buelow’s second-degree murder conviction, agreeing that the evidence should not have been excluded and sending the case back to the district court.
The second trial is scheduled for May 25.
Des Moines attorney David N. Fautsch wrote in Thursday’s court filing that “given the nature of the allegations involved, and both families’ connections to the community, the publicity surrounding this prosecution has increased considerably as the case has made its way through every level of Iowa’s judicial system.”
That publicity means “there is a substantial likelihood a fair and impartial trial cannot be preserved with a jury selected” in Dubuque County, Fautsch wrote.
“Perhaps the factor weighing most heavily in favor of a change of venue, however, is the known impact this pre-trial publicity has had on the Dubuque County jury pool,” Fautsch wrote. “Many of the news stories about this case have been shared on social media and have generated a flurry of public comments. These public comments serve as a red flag that people may not have an open mind.”