The drought that most of the tri-state area has experienced this year might mean low water quantity, but it also means better water quality in most area streams and rivers.
Despite a few rains in recent days, the region still is in the midst of one of the driest years in recent memory. That could mean some hard decisions for farmers as well as conservation leaders.
But when there is little to no rain, there also is far less sediment running into surface water.
“To our rivers, you would see less nutrient transport,” said Adam Hoffman, an environmental chemistry professor at University of Dubuque who runs area water-monitoring studies. “We see during base flow, there is a lot less nitrogen and phosphorus. Less rain in general is less pollution washing into our streams.”
Along with that improvement in water quality comes improved clarity, at least in running water.
“In the streams, it can (be clearer) as long as you still have water flows,” Hoffman said. “Some spots were so low that there’s just stagnant water and less oxygen.”
However, low precipitation and feeder stream flow could spell problems for standing bodies of surface water.
“With prolonged droughts in lake systems, you would expect to see algae blooms because you have less water but just as many nutrients already in there, plus typically warmer weather in drier years like this one,” Hoffman said.
Hoffman said water quality impacts can be seen as a silver lining, but the nutrients that pollute water still are waiting on land whenever the rains do come.
Drought can mean myriad things to wildlife in a complex ecosystem such as the Mississippi River, according to Iowa Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Biologist Scott Gritters.
“No matter what condition it is, it will favor some fish and not others, especially in an ecosystem like the Mississippi River, where there are 100 species of fish in every pool,” he said.
Gritters said, typically, drought can favor predatory fish as water clears.
“The water gets really clear in low water, so your sight predators — your walleye, your basses — can feed better,” he said. “But others adapt to flood years. For some species, that’s where they move, especially your power swimmers like sturgeon and catfish.”
Lower waters also tend to empty out the backwaters on the Mississippi, which are shallow to begin with, leading to a higher concentration of fish in the bigger channels.
However, Gritters said, low water years also can lead to more fish kills in smaller streams and rivers because any pollutants have less water volume in which to be diluted.
One winner of this year’s drought, Gritters said, are trees on the islands of the Mississippi River.
“This is a relief to our terrestrial areas,” he said. “We’re coming off of five really wet years. You can just look out at the river and see all the trees dead from having high water for so long.”
According to current projections, dry weather is expected to resume after a series of rains comes through this week.