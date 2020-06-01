DYERSVILLE, Iowa — When Janie Ament moved to Dyersville 42 years ago, she was quick to immerse herself in as many projects and organizations as she could.
She started helping at her church, Basilica of St. Francis Xavier, and volunteering during Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce or Dyersville Commercial Club Park events. In time, she joined the MercyOne Dyersville Auxiliary board, Dyersville Gardening Club and more.
For Ament, 63, volunteering was how she got to know the city.
“Throughout your lifetime, your community always gives to you, so it is important to give back to your community,” she said. “After everything the world has gone through this year, I think that message is being driven home more than ever.”
After she started the custom home building company Ament Building with her husband, Pete, customers quickly became friends who helped Ament learn about the groups and organizations throughout Dyersville.
“I just made lifelong friends with a lot of the customers,” she said. “I got involved in a lot of things. It’s a nice community. Every time you do something, you make a memory.”
Karla Thompson, the chamber’s executive director, recruited Ament to meet with new residents who moved to the area and to teach them more about the city in hopes of getting them involved.
“Somehow, she related to each couple by knowing their family members or something,” Thompson said. “One was from Colorado, but she still had a connection. It was crazy how she connected with everyone.
“She just has her hands in every part of the community. She is not afraid to talk to anybody and that really makes people open up when you can have easy conversation with them.”
Ament, a paraprofessional at Dyersville Elementary School, said that role is fulfilling as well.
“It’s fun to see the smile on their faces as well as seeing the amazing growth in children,” she said. “There are so many learning opportunities for kids.”
Throughout her years as a volunteer in Dyersville, Ament has convinced a lot of her friends to check out different organizations or clubs. She said they quickly find, as she did, that once they start, it’s hard to stop.
“I think until people try it, they don’t know how rewarding it is,” she said.