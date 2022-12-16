The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s department reported:

  • Luke J. Heffernan, 38, of 504 Central Ave., No. 1, was arrested at noon Wednesday at his residence on charges of possession of methamphetamine and of drug paraphernalia.
  • Mid America Holdings Inc, 333 E. 10th St., reported the theft of a 2006 Toyota Tacoma valued at $5,000 from the 1100 block of South Grandview Avenue between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday.