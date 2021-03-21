Police said one person was injured Friday in a crash in Dubuque.
Katelyn M. Snook, 19, of Edgewood, Iowa, was injured but not taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at about 1:43 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Central Avenue and Ninth Street. The report states that Snook was stopped on Central Avenue at the intersection when Jordan E. Cook, 23, of Dubuque, rear-ended Snook’s vehicle.
Cook was cited with using an electronic communication device while driving, failure to provide proof of financial liability and operating without a registration card.