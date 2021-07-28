Hard work pays off for 4-H members at the Dubuque County Fair.
Once a child completes fourth grade, they are eligible to participate in the youth organization, which is “empowering nearly six million young people with the skills to lead for a lifetime,” according to the 4-H website.
Multiple Dubuque County Fair 4-H competitors said responsibility is one of the skills they learn by raising and showing their livestock.
“I’ll be more responsible and trusted because I take care of the animals,” said Grace Koopmann, 13, as she brushed the tail of her brown swiss cow named Jani.
This is the second year Grace, who lives south of Epworth, Iowa, has shown animals at the fair. She arrived at the fairgrounds with her family at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, three and a half hours before the first livestock show.
Grace’s first entry of the day was Jani. Grace said she was looking forward to showing Jani, describing the animal as a quick learner.
Addie Kress, 15, of Farley, Iowa, had finished bathing and drying her Holstein and was using livestock spray to hold the hair of the Holstein’s “topline” upright.
As Addie brushed and examined the cow, she explained that the topline is the hair along the animal’s spine and the topline is supposed to stand up to show off the height of the animal.
“I’m making sure they’re clean and calm,” she said about preparing for shows. “It helps to stay calm yourself.”
After two of his three Holsteins received first and second places — each in separate age categories — Keaton Junk, 12, was feeling good.
Keaton’s dad, Jeremy Junk, participated in 4-H during his childhood as well. Junk said their Bankston home is full of Keaton’s ribbons and plaques won at various livestock shows.
As he prepared to go into the show ring, Keaton said he thought about the strengths of the cow and hoped they would walk well for him.
“I like the fun and joy of it,” Keaton said about 4-H. “I like winning every once in a while and going to other shows.”
His third Holstein went on to receive a grand and supreme championship title.
“It brings back memories of the hard work and relationships made,” Jeremy Junk said.
Peosta, Iowa, resident Taylor Hilkin, 12, said she gets extremely nervous before and during livestock shows. Between Taylor and her two siblings, they had 17 goats and nine sheep entered in shows for the morning and afternoon.
“I think shows are easier earlier in the day because later you’re more exhausted and sweating,” Hilkin said.
While this year is the first that Keaton McIlrath, 10, has shown his animals at the fair, he is no stranger to 4-H, as it is a family tradition.
His mother was a longtime 4-H member, and out of six children, Keaton McIlrath is the fourth sibling to compete in 4-H livestock shows and projects. The family lives on a farm in Balltown.
In the novice dairy show, he received the champion title. Throughout the year, he meets monthly with his 4-H club — which is decided by residence location — for presentations and conversations about developing life skills.
“I like spending time with friends,” he said.
Throughout the shows, Keaton’s mother, Danielle McIlrath, was shuffling back and forth between the show ring and the barn to help move the animals with her children.
After he and his siblings were finished showing their livestock, they ate lunch with their parents and relaxed.
“We’re all done,” Danielle McIlrath said. “It’s nice because (4-H) is something we can all do together at any age. They work with their animals all summer.”
Educating others about livestock and agriculture is another part of what Alivia Shepherd, 15, of Farley, said she loves about 4-H. A few weeks ago, Alivia was crowned Teen Miss Agriculture.
“I love when the kids come up to the pens and their faces light up,” Alivia said. “They get to learn about what it’s like to raise chickens, goats and the other animals.”
Alivia and her twin sister, Adrianna, and younger sister, Abigail, 13, were showing goats and chickens at the fair.
For the poultry show, Alivia said she was focusing on egg production. Each chicken is placed onto the judges’ table to be evaluated, and previously collected eggs are examined.
“I love the animals,” Alivia said. “I love what I do.”