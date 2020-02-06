CLERMONT, Iowa – A Dubuque man faces charges for allegedly sexually abusing a girl more than 10 years ago in Fayette County.
Scott A. Marcov, 25, was arrested Tuesday by Dubuque police on a warrant charging second-degree sexual abuse, according to a press release from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.
Police said Fayette County authorities in July were alerted an incident of sexual abuse that occurred in Clermont in 2009. A girl, who was younger than 7 years old at the time, told authorities that Marcov, then 15, abused her and threatened to kill her loved ones if she told anyone what had occurred, according to court documents.
Fayette County authorities charged Marcov after an investigation. The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.
Marcov was arrested and transported to Fayette County, where he was held on a $15,000 bond. He later posted bond and was released.
Marcov could face up to 25 years in prison and be placed on the sex offender registry if convicted, the release states.