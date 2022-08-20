July sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
Donald J. Koster Jr., 42; third-degree theft; Dec. 17; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation and $855 fine.
- John R. Greene, 44; assault; June 28; 30-day suspended jail sentence.
- John R. Greene; 44; assault; June 19; 365-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- James M. Hammerand, 35; sex offender registration violation-second or subsequent offense; July 30, 2021; five-year prison sentence, $1,025 fine and DNA requirement.
- James M. Hammerand, 35; sex offender registration violation-second or subsequent offense; Feb. 21; five-year prison sentence, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Jeremy L. Rohner, 25; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; April 21; two-year suspended prison sentence, $855 fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Dora L. Bechthold, 19; third-degree theft; May 11, 2021; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Shawn R. Benson, 43; possession of a controlled substance; June 17; 180-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Brian J. Booth, 40; assault; Jan. 25; 75-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Kortez D. Bracey, 36; domestic assault; Aug. 21, 2021; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and batterer program.
- Kortez D. Bracey, 36; domestic assault; June 20; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 fine, one year in a residential facility, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Sandra A. Brisbin, 32; second-degree harassment; May 7; 365-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Dalton W. Carlson, 23; second-degree theft; June 8; deferred judgment, five years of probation, civil penalty and DNA requirement.
- Tyrell J.M. Cooper, 28; assault; June 3; 30-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Daniel G. Findley, 43; possession of a controlled substance; March 28; 365-day jail sentence, with 280 days suspended, and $430 fine.
- Rebecca A. Fossum, 24; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; March 13; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Earnest J. Hunt Jr., 21; assault; Dec. 15; 90-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Zachary J. Krausman, 39; child endangerment; April 14; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Mace A. McDermott, 47; two counts of third-degree burglary; Jan. 1; five-year suspended prison sentence, one year in a residential facility, five years of probation, $1,025 fine and DNA requirement.
- Mace A. McDermott, 47, second-degree theft; April 19; five-year suspended prison sentence, one year in a residential facility, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Samuel J. Myers, 29; domestic assault; Aug. 7, 2020; 182-day jail sentence, with 180 days suspended, $430 fine and batterer program.
Myisha S. Sharkey, 20; domestic assault; April 22; deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Evan J. Shelton, 35; second-degree theft; Jan. 15; five-year prison sentence, $1,025 fine and DNA requirement.
- Myrick D. Stevens, 33; forgery; June 4, 2021; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 fine and DNA requirement.
- Anthony J. Stowers II, 31; possession of a controlled substance; April 14; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Dominique D. Tucker, 28; possession of a controlled substance-second offense and person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons; Feb. 16.; 365-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Milo S. Wall, 22; possession of a controlled substance; June 1, 2021; deferred judgment, five years of probation and civil penalty.
- Tremell L.R. Watts, 44; second-degree harassment and fourth-degree criminal mischief; 365-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- John F. Eigenberger, 59; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; 15-day jail sentence and $855 fine.
- Daimen Godfrey, 44; tampering with witness or juror; April 5; two-year prison sentence, $855 suspended fine and two years of probation.
- Gregory A. Kautman, 18; assault; April 27; two-day jail sentence and $105 fine.
- Ashley A. Kramer, 36; assault on persons in certain occupations; March 21; 365-day jail sentence, with 363 days suspended, and $430 fine.
- Mitchell J. Leuchs, 25; possession of a controlled substance-second offense and person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons; Oct. 2; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Randall S. Oehlerking Jr., 39; assault; March 14; one-day jail sentence.
- Carissa M. Salazar, 45; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; April 1; 365-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Keith E. Smith, 52; possession of a controlled substance-second offense and unlawful possession of prescription drug; June 1; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine, $430 fine and one year in a residential facility.
- Austin D. Avenarius, 28; possession of a controlled substance; June 10; 30-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Rigoberto J. Backus, 48; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; March 17; 180-day jail sentence, with 178 days suspended, and $855 suspended fine.
- Aaron J. Bargman, 30; domestic assault; June 26; 210-day jail sentence, with 180 days suspended, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Aaron J. Bargman, 30; second-degree harassment; Feb. 9; 30-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Salvador I. Brown, 24; possession of a controlled substance and transfer or pistol or revolver to person younger than 21; March 7; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
Alexandria D. Budd, 31; assault; March 20; 30-day suspended jail sentence and $105 fine.
- John F. Eigenberger, 59; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Oct. 6; 15-day jail sentence and $855 fine.
- Mitchell R. Engebretson, 39; third-degree burglary and unauthorized use of credit card for less than $1,500; Oct. 16; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,880 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Joseph S. Feddersen, 41; third-degree burglary; July 18, 2021; five-year suspended prison sentence, one year in a residential facility, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Bryan W. Fitting, 48; domestic assault; Jan 10; 60-day jail sentence, $855 fine and batterer program.
- Darius J. Harrison, 18; third-degee criminal mischief; March 2; 80-day jail sentence and $855 fine.
- Darius J. Harrison, 18; third-degree theft; April 14; 180-day suspended jail sentence, $855 suspended fine and five years of probation.
- Darius J. Harrison, 18; third-degree burglary; March 31; deferred judgment, suspended civil penalty and five years of probation.
- Adam J. Hoerner, 38; first-degree harassment; Feb. 17; 365-day jail sentence, with 358 days suspended, and $855 suspended fine.
- Arianna N. Jasper, 20; assault; Feb. 19; 30-day suspended jail sentence.
- Dalton A. Krapfl, 24; assault; April 30; deferred judgment, one year of probation and civil penalty.