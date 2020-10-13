MINERAL POINT, Wis. -- Driftless Area Land Conservancy will host a workday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Sardeson Preserve.
Participants will help broaden the foot trail to a two-foot width by clearing vegetation. A follow-up team will cut back the brush and invasive species along and treat the area with herbicide along the trail.
Participants are asked to arrive with a mask, gloves and hand tools. Herbicide will be provided, as well as gloves and tools for those who don’t have them.
Sandwiches will be provided from Cafe 43.
Activities will be outdoors. Masks and six-foot or greater physical distancing will be required. Individuals who reside in the same household or who already are in close contact will be asked to work together.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/y5jq6wgx.