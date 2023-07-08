The trial for a man accused of murder in connection with a Dubuque shooting has been moved to next year.
Keywani D. Evans, 31, of Freeport, Ill., is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the fatal shooting of Taiwon M. Jackson Jr., 20, of Dubuque.
Evans’ trial on the murder and robbery charges is now set for May 6 at the Dubuque County Courthouse. It was previously slated to start July 10, but Evans’ attorneys sought to continue the trial to explore the possibility of having an expert witness testify on behalf of Evans.
Evans’ trial on the possession of a firearm by a felon charge is still currently set for July 18. His attorneys previously filed a motion to sever the charge, arguing he would not get a fair trial for the murder charge if a jury knew he was a convicted felon.
“Given the reasons argued by the defendant in the motion to sever, it is the court’s assumption that the defendant will seek a continuance of the trial on (the firearm possession charge) until a date certain after the new trial date for (the murder and robbery charges),” documents recently filed by Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt state. “Defendant shall file a motion to that effect if that is, in fact, defendant’s intent.”
Court documents state that police responded to the 1900 block of Central Avenue at about 7 p.m. on June 4, 2022. Jackson was found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds and taken to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Evans was attending a birthday party in the area with family members. Documents state that a witness reported seeing “Evans come up behind Jackson Jr. and shoot him with a handgun in the back of the head” and then “again in the face.”
“Police obtained surveillance video which shows Evans shooting Jackson Jr. from behind him in the back of the head,” documents state. “Video also shows Evans shooting Jackson Jr. two more times while on the ground.”
The surveillance video also shows Evans rolling Jackson over and taking an item out of his pocket, which a witness reported was a handgun, documents state.
Evans was arrested about 12 hours after the shooting in the 2100 block of Holliday Drive.