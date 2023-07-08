The trial for a man accused of murder in connection with a Dubuque shooting has been moved to next year.

Keywani D. Evans, 31, of Freeport, Ill., is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the fatal shooting of Taiwon M. Jackson Jr., 20, of Dubuque.

