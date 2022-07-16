The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Edward L. Newcomer, 58, of Dickeyville, Wis., was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Thursday in Peosta, Iowa, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, operating while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Myko D. Dobson-Pickett, 22, of 2763
1/2
Jackson St., was arrested at 4:22 p.m. Thursday at 2013 Central Ave. on a warrant charging assault causing bodily injury. Court documents state that Dobson-Pickett assaulted Billy J. McGonigle, 38, at Walmart, 4200 Dodge St. on July 9.
Derek D. Zaring, 28, of 1295 Alta Vista St., No. 6, was arrested at 3:19 p.m. Thursday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging two counts of child endangerment and one count each of possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shawn J. Kass, 35, of 24 North Grandview Ave., was arrested at 11:37 a.m. Thursday at his residence on charges of domestic assault causing injury and violation of a domestic abuse protective order. Court documents state that Kass assaulted Abigail L. Demunnik, 33, also of 24 North Grandview Ave., at their residence on Thursday.
Drake D. Tilton, 31, of 583 Jefferson St., reported the theft of $3,210 worth of cash and other items from his residence between about 3 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
Morgan Guice, 31, of 646 Jefferson St., was arrested at 11:29 p.m. in the 400 block of Main Street on charges of person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon and providing false information.
David E. Bisenius Jr., 54, of 2764 Balke St., reported a case of identity theft resulting in the loss of $1,200 around 4 p.m. Wednesday.