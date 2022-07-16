The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Edward L. Newcomer, 58, of Dickeyville, Wis., was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Thursday in Peosta, Iowa, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, operating while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Myko D. Dobson-Pickett, 22, of 2763

1/2

  • Jackson St., was arrested at 4:22 p.m. Thursday at 2013 Central Ave. on a warrant charging assault causing bodily injury. Court documents state that Dobson-Pickett assaulted Billy J. McGonigle, 38, at Walmart, 4200 Dodge St. on July 9.
  • Derek D. Zaring, 28, of 1295 Alta Vista St., No. 6, was arrested at 3:19 p.m. Thursday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging two counts of child endangerment and one count each of possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Shawn J. Kass, 35, of 24 North Grandview Ave., was arrested at 11:37 a.m. Thursday at his residence on charges of domestic assault causing injury and violation of a domestic abuse protective order. Court documents state that Kass assaulted Abigail L. Demunnik, 33, also of 24 North Grandview Ave., at their residence on Thursday.
  • Drake D. Tilton, 31, of 583 Jefferson St., reported the theft of $3,210 worth of cash and other items from his residence between about 3 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
  • Morgan Guice, 31, of 646 Jefferson St., was arrested at 11:29 p.m. in the 400 block of Main Street on charges of person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon and providing false information.
  • David E. Bisenius Jr., 54, of 2764 Balke St., reported a case of identity theft resulting in the loss of $1,200 around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Tags

Recommended for you