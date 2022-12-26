MANCHESTER, Iowa — Custom clothing business Stay Wild Gifts moved to its new location, at 210 S. Franklin St. in downtown Manchester, on Dec. 1.
The business sells graphic T-shirts, sweatshirts, custom tumblers and various items. Most products are printed in the shop by owner Erin Flanagan while others are from other local vendors or wholesale sites.
“I started out of my house a couple of years ago,” said Flanagan. “My mom bought me a dye-cutting machine as a Christmas gift, and I got started making vinyl T-shirts. It just expanded step by step through word of mouth, and I started bringing in a little cash.”
Flanagan rented a small office space on Marion Street in March 2022, but decided she needed a larger area and moved downtown. Her first night saw a lot of traffic as it was also the night of the Manchester Window Walk.
Since then, Flanagan said her business flow has been smoother with lots of people coming in to shop or chat. The atmosphere is just as important to Flanagan as the products she sells, with a sit-down area and hot pot of coffee ready at all times. Flanagan said she’s also working on fixing up an old jukebox to contribute to the “vibe” of the store.
Stay Wild Gifts uses two main styles to make custom shirts: sublimation printing, which dyes the shirt itself without any plastic, and a heat press machine. Flanagan said the custom tumblers are made in the same way before being heated in an oven or tumbler press depending on style.
Flanagan said she’s always experimenting with new designs.
“It starts with a conversation, usually, talking about what the customer wants, how many, what size and what color. I send them a mockup of the design and we print it. For the store, I tend to pick through some designs I think are cool and put out a few here and there with some feedback.”
Due to the nature of custom work, the merchandise of Stay Wild Gifts is always changing, and no trip to the store will be exactly the same.
“I’m hyper,” Flanagan said. “When I’m focusing, I can do a run of T-shirts before I get bored of it and move on. It’s always going to be different designs in here because my brain doesn’t slow down. I’m always shopping for new fun things. I want to change it up so every time you walk in here it’s a new experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.