Erin Flanagan, owner of Stay Wild Gifts, displays some of her custom printed clothing in downtown Manchester.

MANCHESTER, Iowa — Custom clothing business Stay Wild Gifts moved to its new location, at 210 S. Franklin St. in downtown Manchester, on Dec. 1.

The business sells graphic T-shirts, sweatshirts, custom tumblers and various items. Most products are printed in the shop by owner Erin Flanagan while others are from other local vendors or wholesale sites.

