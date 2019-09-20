HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Hazel Green seemed poised to lose its last bank branch.
An announcement Thursday changed that.
Apple River State Bank will open a branch in Southwest Mart, 3515 Percival St. in Hazel Green. It is expected to open in December, following remodeling work and regulatory approval.
It will be the first branch outside of Jo Daviess County, Ill., for the bank.
“We’ve been looking at expanding into southwest Wisconsin for the past couple years,” said CEO Joel Holland. “The stars aligned, and things have happened quickly, but we are really excited about it.”
Holland said the branch will operate as a full-service bank, providing traditional banking options, ATM services, night deposits and agriculture and commercial loan products. It will have three or four employees.
The announcement came just days after MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. confirmed plans to close its Hazel Green branch on Dec. 13.
Holland said Apple River State Bank officials had no prior knowledge of that move and that plans for a new branch in Hazel Green were not spurred by it.
“We were as surprised as anyone else,” he said. “It just worked out to be perfect timing.”
Apple River State Bank has six branches in Jo Daviess County, with total assets topping $350 million.
Holland stressed that expanding into Hazel Green fits well with the banking philosophy of Apple River State Bank.
“We feel strongly that a town of 1,200 people can support a community bank,” he said. “We think it’s a natural fit.”
Village Trustee Chris Lisk said the coming departure of the MidwestOne bank would have been a significant inconvenience for many residents in town who still rely on in-person banking.
“People kind of saw it coming,” he said. “It was nice to have here in town, so people were scrambling to figure out what they were going to do when it’s gone.”
He believes Apple River State Bank will be eagerly welcomed.
“It’s a good thing that they are bringing somebody back in there,” Lisk said. “Most of the people in town used that bank, so it will be good to still have one.”