PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Timothy Ingram gives a renewed meaning to the phrase one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.
As the owner of Momentum Bikes in Platteville, Ingram has seen plenty of old and broken bikes over the years. And the more bikes he saw, the more his artistic inclinations grew. The curve of a wheel, the shine of a gear — there was something there.
“I started saving all my stuff, all the gizmos and gadgets, and at that point, I started thinking about using some old lamps that people had thrown away,” he said. “... I like the idea of repurposing stuff that would normally be thrown in the dumpster.”
That’s when Ingram started making lamps out of old bike parts and other recycled materials. His largest piece stands about 6 feet tall, his smallest closer to a foot. For extra pizazz, he will add in glass marbles for color or unique light bulbs for character.
Over the past year, he has turned one section of the bike shop into a curated space for art creation and display. His goal is to turn the space into a professional art studio by the end of the year.
The eclectic collection draws the attention of many passersby, the glinting gears and unique light fixtures catching eyes as people walk down Main Street. Ingram sometimes turns on the lamps at night, basking the sidewalk outside in a warm yellow glow.
“He’s claimed space,” said Heidi Dyas-McBeth, a longtime mentor of Ingram’s and a volunteer at Rountree Gallery, where two of his pieces are displayed. “That used to be filled with bike jerseys and things for sale at the bike shop, but slowly over time he’s filled it. … He’s claiming his space as an artist.”
Ingram said that at first, he always was concerned about making each piece “perfect,” worrying over every line and angle. It got to the point where the pressure of perfection was getting in the way of the artistic process, and he began to ask himself what would happen if he took a more “random” approach to his pieces. In doing so, he quickly learned that was the best path forward for him.
“When I’m in the right mood and things get rolling, it’s like, ‘Oh, yes. Oh, I can put this part here, and then this part goes here, and then this is how it’s going to work,’” he said. “It’s great. There’s so many moments where you go, ‘This shouldn’t work’, but then it does.”
Ingram estimates he has made about 100 pieces out of old bike parts, in addition to other small projects he has completed over the years, such as a lamp made from an old surveyor’s tripod. In addition to lamps, he also makes chandeliers, windchimes and other displays.
Lana Miller Caywood, a Platteville artist and another mentor of Ingram’s, described his art style as functional, “found art” that combines mundane, everyday items into something both “utilitarian” and beautiful.
“We don’t always associate the practical as an art form, but it is, and we should,” she said. “... Some Native American cultures in the southwest don’t have a separate word for art, it’s just a part of what they do. They don’t see creating a basket or pot as something separate, and it would be a great day for us to get there in our culture, too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.