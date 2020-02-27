A Dubuque festival is changing venues in 2020.
Dubuque Oktoberfest is moving from A.Y. McDonald Park to the Q Casino and Hotel’s Back Waters Stage grounds, according to a press release from festival organizers. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19.
The 12-year-old festival raises funds for Camp Albrecht Acres, a nonprofit, 40-acre residential camp for people with disabilities in Sherrill, Iowa.
The release states that this year’s Oktoberfest will waive its traditional $5 entrance fee and instead will have a suggested donation to the camp.
The all-age festival features music, dancing, entertainment and games.
Visit dbqoktoberfest.org or facebook.com/dubuqueoktoberfest for more information.