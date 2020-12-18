Faced with escalating need in the community, the organization responsible for Dubuque County-funded rent, utilities and burial assistance is close to running out of money.
Resources Unite oversees the county’s general assistance program. Executive Director Josh Jasper told the county Board of Supervisors this week that increased need in the community has led the organization to use nearly all of its county-given allocation for the fiscal year.
Resources Unite was allocated $128,000 for the fiscal year that runs through June 30. But Jasper said the organization has had a significant increase in requests for rent and utility assistance from those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic devastation. And as these people qualified for the assistance, those requests were granted.
Based on Jasper’s presentation, that need and assistance had been steady from the fiscal year’s start in July.
In the first quarter ending Sept. 30, the nonprofit awarded $61,735 for rent, utilities and burial assistance to those in need. From the beginning of the second quarter, Oct. 1, to Monday, it had awarded another $48,917.
“As of now, we’ve got $17,348 in the account for rent, utility and burial, which leads us to how we want to move forward financially to make sure we end the fiscal year with enough funds for those different categories,” Jasper told the supervisors.
He expected that remaining amount to barely last the month, as applications continue coming in.
So, he proposed another $130,000 to finish out the fiscal year — effectively doubling his original budget from the county.
“(That is) based on the average of what we have faced over the last three months in those categories, while being mindful of a couple of trends,” Jasper said. “There is historically always an uptick in the spring, due to utility assistance.”
And he said he expected more reverberations from COVID-19 in the new year.
“What we’re learning is we need to brace ourselves for the end of the fiscal year, when there will be even more people struggling in the end of the year, in the spring, when some of those moratoriums — specifically the utility moratorium — are lifted,” Jasper said.
County Supervisor Ann McDonough, though, said she would rather avoid another large allocation like $130,000, preferring to “slow-step this” so the board has more control. She pointed to other area opportunities for assisting residents in need.
“We have given during the COVID time a robust $400,000 to the (Greater Dubuque Disaster Recovery Fund for COVID-19), managed by Community Foundation for Greater Dubuque, which has also been addressing some of these needs,” she said. “There have been a significant number of resources communitywide for individuals to help with utilities, rent and food.”
McDonough applauded the work of Resources Unite but said general assistance is supposed to be the program of last resort.
Jasper pointed out that some of those other programs have more stringent requirements, so leaving the general assistance budget empty would leave some people without aid.
Supervisor Jay Wickham acknowledged that some increase in funding for general assistance probably will be necessary.
“You can’t turn on the TV without hearing about this issue — the rent moratorium, evictions, potential foreclosures that are imminent in the next 60 or 90 days if relief does not come,” he said. “And I’ve seen over my few years that if we don’t cut that check for rent assistance, eviction is inevitable. We’ve had success in keeping people with housing through this program.”
But he said he, too, would like to see more information about the increased need that Jasper and other organizations have seen.
Jasper said his budget would empty sooner rather than later.
“If you look at the last three months of spending, it varied from $12,000 to $20,000-plus,” he said. “And I could get two burial expenses tomorrow, and that would be $6,600. It goes quickly.”
But Wickham said that, with the county supervisors meeting weekly, Jasper likely would have time to make his case.
McDonough also said the rate of spending and increased need might be an opportunity to review how much the county offers for burial assistance.
Supervisor Dave Baker, though, argued against any changes there, as the board already decided to forgo that during budget planning this year.
Supervisors have planned another work session with Resources Unite and other area nonprofits regarding assistance.