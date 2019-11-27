MANCHESTER, Iowa — Elected state and local officials on Tuesday updated Manchester-area community organizations on projects and policies in the works at various levels of government.
The 32nd annual elected officials luncheon was held Tuesday at the Fireside Pub and Steakhouse. About 50 people attended the event, held by Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce and Manchester Rotary Club.
Among the elected officials was Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, who reported back from an October House Republican caucus during which members discussed priorities for the 2020 Iowa legislative session.
Several of those priorities would seek to address workforce development.
“Child care is getting to be more and more of an issue, where we have both parents working outside of the home,” he said after the event. “We need more workers, so if we can help out a little bit with child care, that would be huge for a lot of people.”
Hein told the crowd that one method being discussed to address that is a tax credit for child care providers.
During the meeting, Manchester Mayor Milt Kramer discussed local challenges building enough housing to meet the city’s need. Hein agreed that housing is a challenge.
“They’re building houses and building apartments, and they’re full as fast as they can build them,” Hein said. “(Housing is) something we need (in order to) get more workers into the state.”
During her presentation, Delaware County Supervisor Shirley Helmrichs discussed her work with the Mental Health and Disability Services East Central Region, which oversees care for several eastern Iowa counties.
“Those of you who are married, imagine having eight other partners,” she said. “It gets pretty rocky. It’s three big counties and six smaller counties, but we all have one vote (each). But it’s good.”
Helmrichs said that group members are busy building the framework for a children’s mental health program, which was authorized by Iowa lawmakers earlier this year.
“Children’s mental health is coming to the regions,” she told the group. “It didn’t come with state funding, but...”
From his seat, Hein said lawmakers in his chamber are “working on it.”
“We’re still waiting on the (Iowa Revenue Estimating Conference) number to come out in December,” he said later. “That’s what we’ll set our budget on. But there has been some talk about increasing the 3/8% sales tax to a penny and using it for that. We haven’t really had many discussions about that. Those are just some possibilities that have been thrown out. But we do need to figure out how to fund mental health. It’s crucial.”
Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, attended the event, but departed before its close. He told the group that output of the 2019 legislative session had been more bipartisan than “the media” gave lawmakers credit for.
Zumbach did not respond to a follow-up call seeking additional comment for this story.