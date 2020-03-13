Southwest Wisconsin students at nearly all local high schools are graduating within four years at rates higher than the statewide average.
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction recently released graduation rates for the class of 2019, indicating that the state is on an upward trend with 90% of students completing high school within four years.
Despite exceeding that rate in most districts, area school officials say graduating all students within four years remains a goal and doing so requires flexibility in adapting instruction to pupils’ individual needs.
“We are being more diligent in providing more opportunities for students,” said John Costello, superintendent of Southwestern Wisconsin Community School District.
During the 2018-2019 academic year, the district saw a 100% four-year graduation rate — a 5.1% increase since 2014-2015, according to DPI records. The graduating class of 2019 was comprised of 44 students.
Costello attributed the climb, in part, to the district’s hiring of an additional guidance counselor several years ago and implementation in the 2018-19 school year of an alternative education pathways program.
“It’s a competency-based program that helps kids achieve a diploma … for kids who don’t normally learn within the confines (of) the traditional education setting,” he said.
Class sizes in southwest Wisconsin’s largely rural school districts often number less than 40 students, so year-to-year trends vacillate markedly, even if a single student does not matriculate or graduates through means other than a traditional diploma.
The Platteville School District saw 93.5% of its 107 students in the 2019 cohort graduate, but when five additional students who received high school equivalency diplomas were included, the rate increased to 98%.
That represents a 0.9% increase, or 4.5% increase, over the 2015 rate respectively.
Like school districts nationwide, Platteville also has experienced a persistent completion gap between students who are economically disadvantaged and those who are not.
In 2019, 93.9% of economically disadvantaged students graduated within four years, compared to 100% of students who were not disadvantaged.
Superintendent Jim Boebel said a key to eliminating achievement gaps is early intervention.
“When a student doesn’t graduate, it’s rarely because of their senior year,” he said. “Normally, the struggle started in primary, elementary, middle (or) high school, and we were unable to identify and then rectify it.”
To that end, the district recently expanded its 4-year-old kindergarten program from three days per week to five, wherein students will have additional instruction and academic practice time.
Costello observed that graduation rates are just one metric by which school districts are evaluated. While a high percentage is desirable, just as important is a student’s readiness to pursue higher education or a career after graduation.
“We can push them through and get them to graduate, but are we really preparing them to become productive members of society?” he said.