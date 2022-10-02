Three stories about local business closures were among the 10 most-read articles on the Telegraph Herald website in September.

Those stories highlighted the closure of Hardee’s on University Avenue, as well as the coming closures of Bed Bath & Beyond, at a date to be determined, and Cheryl-Ann Bridals & Tuxedos, in December.

