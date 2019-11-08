WARREN, Ill. -- Dubuque Regional Humane Society recently assisted in rescuing more than 100 cats and kittens living in "deplorable conditions" in a residence in Warren, the organization announced today.
Nearly 70 of those animals now are in Dubuque.
In total, a crew from the humane society helped remove more than 100 "living cats" from the residence of an "animal hoarder."
"Air quality in the home was so toxic rescuers were required to wear protective suits, masks and remain in the home for limited periods of time," according to a press release.
