Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division officials have filed complaints against two Dubuque businesses and fined a third over alleged violations of state COVID-19 mitigation requirements for bars and restaurants.
Mason Dixon Saloon reached a settlement with state officials and agreed to a $1,000 fine over an alleged violation of Gov. Kim Reynolds' emergency public health disaster proclamation.
State officials wrote in a press release that the venue allegedly failed to comply with state requirements by "failing to ensure at least six feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining or drinking alone; failing to limit patrons from congregating together closer than six feet; and/or failing to ensure that all patrons were seated at a table, booth or bar while consuming their beverages."
The settlement agreement notes that Mason Dixon Saloon did not contest the allegations but also did not admit to any wrongdoing.
The state Alcoholic Beverages Division also filed hearing complaints with 1st & Main and Main Street Social, both in Dubuque. Officials cited the same provision of the governor's proclamation as they did in the allegations against Mason Dixon Saloon.
The businesses face civil penalties for the alleged violations but have a right to a hearing on the matter, according to the press release.