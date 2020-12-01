News in your town

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday)

Grant applications available for Dubuque County pollinator planting program

Benton residents encouraged to participate in park survey

Dubuque man sentenced to probation in arson case

5 new COVID-19-related deaths in area Iowa counties; 34 cases in Dubuque Co. in 24 hours

Iowa wildlife officials to host virtual meeting on chronic wasting disease Thursday

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday)

3 more COVID-19-related deaths in SW Wisconsin; 30 new cases in Dubuque Co.

Authorities: Dubuque man seriously injured in chase crash now arrested on 4 charges

Platteville council approves location, $50,000 donation for new pickleball complex

Election preview: Lone candidate for Peosta council hopes to help as city grows

Despite flashing sign, wrong-way drivers continue to take Dyersville ramp