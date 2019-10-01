EPWORTH, Iowa — A criminal charge recently was filed against the driver of a golf cart involved in an incident in which a Dubuque man was seriously injured
Douglas M. Ernzen, 40, of Epworth, was arrested on a warrant charging operating while under the influence.
The charge stems from a sequence of events on the night of Aug. 3. At about 10:45 p.m., emergency responders were dispatched to the area of 501 First Ave. NE in Epworth. They found Bradley J. Wolfe, of Dubuque, lying on the shoulder of the road with a “serious head injury.” He was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, then transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Investigators determined that Wolfe “had been jumping up and down” on the back of a golf cart driven by Ernzen when he fell off, hitting his head on the pavement. Court documents state that Ernzen said, “I can’t get an OWI” and fled from the scene before emergency responders arrived.
Documents state that authorities later found Enzen at a family member’s home and that he admitted to driving the golf cart and said he “freaked out” when Wolfe fell. He reported that his last alcoholic drink was at 10 p.m. at a bar in Farley.
A blood sample taken at 2:50 a.m. Aug. 4 was sent to the state crime laboratory. Documents state that a “retrograde extrapolation report” determined that Ernzen’s blood alcohol content at the time of Wolfe’s fall was 0.126%, based on “an average alcohol elimination rate.” The legal driving limit in Iowa is 0.08%.