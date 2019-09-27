MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Jerre and Mary Joy Stead were greeted as celebrities Thursday in Maquoketa.
Residents flocked around the couple to shake their hands, take pictures and have them sign autographs — all of which the couple gladly did.
While most Iowans might not recognize the Maquoketa natives, many residents are more familiar with a medical facility that bears their name: The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City.
“We’re very proud to be from Maquoketa,” Mary Joy said. “We’re proud to say we are Iowans. We have a tremendous responsibility in helping young people grow.”
Both University of Iowa graduates, Jerre and Mary Joy returned to their hometown to speak at the Maquoketa Chamber of Commerce Annual Luncheon, where they shared their life story and their philosophy of practicing generosity. About 70 people attended.
Jerre Stead has made a name for himself for serving as CEO of numerous large companies, including IHS, Honeywell-Phillips Medicine Electronics and AT&T Global Business Communications Systems. He currently is CEO of Clarivate Analytics Plc.
While Jerre has found great success in the business world, he and his wife have become beloved by many for their philanthropy.
The couple has donated about $54 million to the University of Iowa — $25 million of which has gone directly to children’s medicine at the university. They also have worked to help raise money for the college.
Long before that, though, the they were graduates of Maquoketa High School, living in a trailer court in Iowa City. Even at the beginning of their careers, Jerre said, he and his wife were led by their faith to work hard and be dedicated to giving back.
“We grew up with a belief in helping others and having faith,” Jerre said. “The joy of giving is more special than anything in the world.”
Decades later, Jerre said he still holds a deep fondness for Maquoketa.
“It’s wonderful to be back here and see all the great things that are happening,” he said. “I think great things come from Maquoketa.”
During his speech, Jerre explained how many of his philanthropic endeavors can be tied to events in his life.
His mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, so he worked tirelessly to fund Alzheimer’s research.
A cousin of his committed suicide, so Jerre donated to help spread mental health services throughout the country.
While these events were tragic, his faith taught him to believe that everything happens for a reason and that he was meant to make something positive out of those tragedies.
“Had my mom not had Alzheimer’s, I probably wouldn’t have gone after it,” Jerre said. “There’s always a reason that things happen. We believe in that.”
Wendy McCartt, executive director of the Maquoketa chamber, said she was thrilled to have the Steads return to the city to show that great people can come from the small town.
“It’s wonderful having people form Maquoketa go and make such a difference,” McCartt said. “We’re proud to say they hail from Maquoketa.”
During his speech, Jerre urged others to invest in future generations through donating to philanthropic endeavors. He and his wife believe that it is the moral responsibility of everyone to work to make the world a better place.
“Impossible is only an opinion,” Jerre said. “We decided at an early age that if we ever get to, we were going to give away every cent we make to help others be successful.”