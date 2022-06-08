The Iowa Supreme Court recently denied a request for further review in the case of a Delaware County man convicted of killing his wife.
Todd M. Mullis, 45, of Earlville, had appealed his first-degree-murder conviction and mandatory life sentence in prison without parole, arguing that there had not been enough evidence to convict him.
Mullis was convicted by a jury of killing Amy Mullis, 39, with a corn rake on Nov. 10, 2018, at their farm near Earlville. Mullis has argued that his wife’s death was a farm accident.
Authorities said Mullis fatally stabbed his wife, with whom he had been having marital conflict, and attempted to frame her death as an accident.
Mullis has maintained his innocence and argued that there was not enough evidence presented at his trial to support his conviction.
The Iowa Court of Appeals earlier this year heard arguments about whether there was enough evidence to convict Mullis and affirmed Mullis’ conviction in an opinion filed in February.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.